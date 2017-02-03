The unlucky-in-love singer, 48, whose famous exes have included Michael Hutchence and Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez, took to Instagram on Friday (03Feb17) to confirm reports she had ended her engagement to the 29-year-old actor.

"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she wrote alongside a picture of a sunrise. "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises"

The split was first reported in Britain's The Sun newspaper on Thursday night (02Feb17), with sources claiming Joshua had been thrown out of her London home because she was unhappy about his friendship with Spanish actress Marta ­Milans, 34, who he became close while filming U.S. drama No Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada last year (16).

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head star was recently spotted without her engagement ring, and sources told The Sun Kylie is "absolutely devastated" and "totally heartbroken".

The news of the break-up comes a little over two months after Kylie was photographed appearing to be in tears during a meeting with a friend at a Sydney hotel in November (16).

The singer and Sasse met on the set of U.S. TV show Galavant in the summer of 2015 and they announced their engagement in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper in February, 2016.

She revealed last year (16) that they wouldn't be getting married until same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia. Joshua created the Say I Do Down Under campaign last year calling for a change to the law.