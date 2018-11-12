Kylie Minogue will headline Hampton Court Palace Festival 2019 next summer following her huge 'Golden' world tour.
The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has been confirmed as the first artist set for the annual event, and the shows on June 20 and 21 will be her only London dates of the summer.
She will take to the stage in the 3,000 capacity Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards in the palace grounds, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday (16.11.18).
Stephen Flint Wood - SVP & Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment, IMG - said: 'We are absolutely delighted to announce Kylie Minogue as the first artist to perform at the 2019 Hampton Court Palace Festival.
''Kylie will be making her debut at the Festival and have no doubt her shows will be truly special with a star of her magnitude performing in the idyllic setting of Hampton Court Palace.
''Further announcements of world-class musical talent will be announced in the coming weeks.''
The announcement comes amid Kylie's ongoing 'Golden' arena tour, which she brought to the UK with a hit-filled setlist as well as tracks from her chart-topping latest album.
Over the next couple of weeks, she will perform shows in Italy, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Denmark, before rounding the year off with shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland ahead of an Australian run in March 2019.
Meanwhile, the open air event itself is in its 27th year, and lets punters enjoy a picnic in the spectacular Palace Gardens, including drinks available from Champagne PIAFF.
There are also exclusive packages available, with tickets going on sale on Friday at 9am from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.
