Kylie Minogue has been confirmed for Glastonbury's Sunday afternoon Legend slot.

The 50-year-old pop princess was scheduled to hit the stage at the music extravaganza, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset, England, 14 years ago but was forced to pull out a month before when she discovered that she had breast cancer.

However, more than a decade on, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker will finally get her chance to perform at the five-day festival on the Pyramid stage on June 30, 2019.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the 'Legend slot' on Sunday 30th June at @glastofest 2019. It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now.

''I can't wait to see you all there to share the special show.''

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who released her 14th studio album 'Golden' earlier this year - has made no secret of the fact that she'd love to perform at Glastonbury, and admitted in July that it would be a very ''emotional'' show for her to do.

She said at the time: ''When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time. Obviously it didn't happen.

''So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure.''

Kylie does have some experience when it comes to entertaining the Glastonbury crowd as she appeared on stage with the Scissor Sisters back in 2010.

The 'Love At First Sight' singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of the Bee Gee's Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and Lionel Richie in performing the Legend slot.

The Australian star will be joined at the festival in June by Friday night (28.06.19) headliner Stormzy.