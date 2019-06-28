Kylie Minogue blocked plans for a biopic on her life.

The Australian pop princess has admitted she is not keen on the idea of someone else portraying her in a movie - like Taron Egerton did for Sir Elton John's recent film 'Rocketman' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which saw Rami Malek play late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - and has already turned down an offer.

Though the 'Dancing' hitmaker said she may change her mind later down the line and also revealed there is a documentary in the pipeline.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Having someone else play me? It has been mentioned, it's not been actioned.

''I don't know how I feel about that but, look, it might happen one day but it's not on the cards at the minute.

''How do you condense that into an hour and a half? You need a great director to edit all of that, to tell enough of the story and get enough of it in.''

The 51-year-old singer - who finally gets to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on the Sunday afternoon's Legend slot this weekend, 14 years after she pulled out of her headline slot as she was having treatment for breast cancer - also admitted that it's very ''emotional'' looking back at hold archive footage of her life and career.

She said: ''We are talking about a documentary and to me it feels like climbing Mount Everest.

''I've gone through a lot, and am still going through, a lot of archival stuff - photographs, film, all kinds of work things, for the greatest hits.

''I'm normally so concerned with moving forward that to have this moment of retrospection, being forced to look at what I've done, is not something I'd naturally do, so it's good. It's fun. It can be emotional.''

Kylie recently admitted she'd resigned herself to the fact she'd lost her chance to sing at Worthy Farm, until the offer came this year.

She said: ''I would have been one of the only female solo artists in the festival's history to headline.

''I really thought I missed my ­opportunity and, as the years went by, I said to myself, 'Well this just isn't going to happen'.''

And when she takes to the stage, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker is expecting it to be tear-jerking.

She said: ''I will remember what happened those years ago and my ­overriding feeling will just be of gratitude and, how fragile life can be.

''Will there be tears? Absolutely. Let's just say I will be wearing ­waterproof mascara...

''Yes, it's going to be emotional, but I try to remind myself... it's a ­celebration. I'm not trying to do anything new. Me, the crowd and 31 or 32 years of history together.''