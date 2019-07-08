Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and The Cure's Robert Smith are among stars who have donated their Glastonbury outfits to Oxfam.

The Worthy Farm extravaganza's 2019 Sunday afternoon's Legend slot star, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and 'Friday I'm in Love' singer, plus the likes of Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Frank Turner, Lewis Capaldi, Gabrielle Aplin and Loyle Carner - who gave his slogan top with ''f*** Boris'' emblazoned on it, a nod to headliner Stormzy's song 'Vossi Bop' - have given the charity various pieces to raise awareness for their throwaway fashion campaign.

Australian pop superstar Kylie donated her sun visor and Robert handed over his Disintegration Era shirt.

Fans will be able to purchase the items in an online auction.

Gabrielle, said: ''I love the idea of my outfit being sold by Oxfam to help people who don't have the basics in life. And I believe passionately in sustainability. Chucking perfectly good clothes in landfill really has to stop.''

The charity's ''Second-hand September'' campaign, which calls on people not to buy new clothes during the month to help the planet, was launched at the festival last month.

Fee Gilfeather, Oxfam's sustainable fashion expert, said by doing this ''you can help protect the environment''.

He added that ''If you buy second-hand in Oxfam you'll be helping the poorest people around the world escape poverty''.

He said: ''We are so grateful to the artists and to Glastonbury for supporting Oxfam's campaign against throwaway fashion.''

Visit Oxfam's online shop at www.oxfam.org.uk