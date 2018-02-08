Kylie Minogue has announced an intimate tour this March.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker will perform at London's 700-capacity Café De Paris on March 13, before hitting Manchester, Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

Speaking about the forthcoming concerts, Kylie said: ''I'm so excited to perform songs from my new album 'Golden' in these iconic European clubs.

''Each of these venues is very special and - just as I found making the new album in Nashville to be so energising - these shows will be new, intimate and fun.

''I just can't wait to bring these new songs to life and of course, throw in a few surprises for my fans.''

The shows come ahead of Kylie releasing new album 'Golden' on April 6.

The 49-year-old singer wrote her long-awaited record in the home city of country music, Nashville, and admitted it was the perfect environment in which to pen new material.

She shared: ''I hadn't been there. I said to a few people, 'I'm going to Nashville. Have you been there?' They spoke with such excitement and love for the city, literally.

''They were giving me advice on which bar to go to and where to eat and blah blah blah ...''

Kylie ended her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse at the turn of 2017, and the Australian star admitted the songwriting process proved to be cathartic for her.

She explained: ''Songwriting can be a bit like therapy; you have to feel comfortable to talk about personal things.''

Tickets go on sale from Kylie's website at 10am GMT on February 15.

Kylie Minogue's European tour dates are as follows:

March 13, Café De Paris, London, UK

March 14, Gorilla, Manchester, UK

March 16, Bikini Club, Barcelona, Spain

March 18, Café de la Danse, Paris, France

March 20, Berghain, Berlin, Germany