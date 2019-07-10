Kylie Minogue has announced an intimate concert in London.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who last month wowed fans with her epic Glastonbury Sunday afternoon's Legend slot - will play at a secret location for a select few fans for Magic Radio on July 26.

Kylie told radio hosts Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Wednesday morning's (10.07.19) 'Magic Breakfast' show: ''A secret gig, how exciting! Do any of us know where we're going? The one thing I do know is it's very exclusive.

''I love intimate shows because you can really chat and interact with the audience, it's going to be super fun.''

Ronan added: ''Kylie is a complete superstar, and we're so thrilled to be able to offer our listeners the chance to see her live up close.''

Whilst Harriet quipped that the Boyzone star is going to rock Kylie's signature golden hot pants for the gig.

She laughed: ''Ronan's even digging out his gold hot pants for the occasion!''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the Australian pop princess has teamed up with The Vaccines on an unlikely duet.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker and the indie rockers have recorded the track 'LAZY' for the soundtrack for Aardman Animations' upcoming movie, 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, The Vaccines wrote: ''hey hey hey - vVv excited to tell u all that we have recorded a new song called LAZY with the incredible and inimitable @kylieminogue for @aardmananimations new film A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. the film lands this october and u can watch the brand-new trailer by clicking the link in bio...! (sic)''

Those wanting to attend 'Magic Presents... Kylie' must listen in to win on Magic Radio from today as tickets will be given away on shows across the station, starting with 'Magic Drivetime' with Richard Allinson. For more information head to magic.co.uk