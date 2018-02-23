Kylie Minogue has announced a UK and Ireland arena tour.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker will bring her 'Golden' tour to Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on September 19, before stopping off at London's The O2 arena for two nights on September 26 and September 27, and wrapping up the extensive run at Belfast's The SSE Arena on October 8.

It follows the announcement that the Australian pop megastar will perform at London's 700-capacity Café De Paris on March 13, before hitting Manchester, Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

Speaking about the forthcoming club concerts, Kylie said: ''I'm so excited to perform songs from my new album 'Golden' in these iconic European clubs.

''Each of these venues is very special and - just as I found making the new album in Nashville to be so energising - these shows will be new, intimate and fun.

''I just can't wait to bring these new songs to life and of course, throw in a few surprises for my fans.''

The shows come ahead of the singer's new album 'Golden' on April 6.

The 49-year-old singer wrote her long-awaited record in the home city of country music, Nashville, and admitted it was the perfect environment in which to pen new material.

She shared: ''I hadn't been there. I said to a few people, 'I'm going to Nashville. Have you been there?' They spoke with such excitement and love for the city, literally.

''They were giving me advice on which bar to go to and where to eat and blah blah blah ...''

Kylie ended her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse at the turn of 2017, and the Australian star admitted the songwriting process proved to be cathartic for her.

She explained: ''Songwriting can be a bit like therapy; you have to feel comfortable to talk about personal things.''

Tickets for the arena shows go on sale on March 2.

Kylie Minogue's 'Golden' tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday 18th September - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thursday 20th September - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 21st September - Birmingham Genting Arena

Saturday 22nd September - Bournemouth International Centre

Monday 24th September - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 26th September - London The O2

Thursday 27th September - London The O2

Sunday 30th September - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Monday 1st October - Manchester Arena

Wednesday 3rd October - Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 4th October - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 7th October - Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 8th October - Belfast The SSE Arena