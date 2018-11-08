Kylie Jenner came home to find her entire apartment covered in red roses.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared a video of her walking up the staircase of her Hidden Hills home, whilst carrying her nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, as her rapper beau's song 'Hell of a Night' played in the background.

Revealing his sweet gesture, she captioned the Instagram Story clip: ''hell of a way to end the night (sic)''

The couple recently splashed out $13 million on a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and are both listed as joint tenants.

The master bedroom alone is 2,300 square foot as well as a swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding landscape.

It was also previously reported that Kylie, 21, and Travis, 26, have reportedly been discussing marriage.

A source explained: ''Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day ... When Kris sees Kylie and Travis together, she's convinced they're on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best ... Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter's life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.''

Kylie has made a concerted effort to keep her relationship with Travis low-key.

She previously said: ''Like, if we were in LA, I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.''