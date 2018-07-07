Kylie Jenner's daughter has her father's lips.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is thrilled that her little girl Stormi has the lips of her father Travis Scott as she has always been insecure about her own pout.

Answering questions in a YouTube video, Kylie said: ''Stormi, she's my twin. She's looking a lot more like her dad. She has the most perfect lips in the entire world. She didn't get those from me, I think her dad has those.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she had lip fillers after being criticised by the first guy she kissed for her small pout.

She said: ''I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.''

Despite having the lip procedure at a young age, Kylie insists she's in no hurry to grow up and she's happy to make ''bad decisions'' and mistakes in the spotlight.

She added: ''I'm trying to not grow up too fast. I love my age. I love my fans. I love that we're all young - the new generation. I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them. That's the only way I'm going to grow.''