Kylie Jenner's daughter is the ''perfect mixture'' of her and Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says her daughter Stormi loves music like her father but is also strikingly like her famous mother too.

She said: ''She's such a good baby. She comes everywhere with me. She is so mellow, does she take more after you or Travis? She is the perfect mixture of the both of us. She's definitely like a little raver, she loves music.''

Speaking on a sneak peek clip from a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her mother Kris Jenner added: ''She is like a little Kylie, it's really wild. Sometimes she looks at you and you think I have to remind myself, 'No, that's my granddaughter, not Kylie.' You know for two seconds, you're starting to lose it.''

Kylie had confessed her ''life didn't start'' until she gave birth to her daughter.

She said: ''The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.''

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves being a mother so much that she and Travis are reportedly trying for their second baby and planning to get married.

A source said recently: ''She's very happy with her life. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage.''