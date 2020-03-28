Kylie Jenner doesn't send nudes.

During a raucous game of 'Most Likely To', which she filmed with her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel a few weeks ago, the 22-year-old make-up mogul insisted that she was the least likely to have naked pictures leak because she never sends them.

After Kylie said '''I don't send nudes, so...,'' the group agreed that Stassie was most likely to suffer the embarrassing fate.

Kylie - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex boyfriend Travis Scott - was voted, along with Yris, the most likely to have a child next.

Victoria quipped: ''It has to be one of you as Stassie and I are not done drinking yet.''

And the entire group agreed that none of them would forgive infidelity, with Stassie declaring ''none of us'' and Kylie adding: ''Yeah, honestly, f*** that, next question.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted her secret pregnancy ''prepared'' her for self-quarantine.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is sticking vigilantly to official advice on social distancing and staying indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and admitted she isn't finding it too difficult because she stayed at home ''for months'' while expecting her daughter.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine.

''I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months.(sic)''

The star - who didn't confirm speculation she was pregnant until after Stormi was born - urged others to follow her lead by staying away from other people to protect the vulnerable.

She wrote earlier this week: ''I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus.''

Kylie previously admitted she had kept her pregnancy secret so she could ''enjoy the whole experience''.

She said: ''I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to ... I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately.

''I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn't ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.''