Kylie Jenner has wrapped filming on her own reality show.

The 19-year-old star celebrated the end of filming for her show 'Life of Kylie' with a big cake decorated with pink neon lips as she was surrounded by her sisters including Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she thinks her reality show 'Life of Kylie' will be ''much more intimate'' than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

She explained: '''Life of Kylie' is much more intimate than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', I open myself more.

''The viewers will get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my free time with my closest friends.

''I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.''

In one teaser for Kylie's show, the star revealed what she looks for in a guy.

She said: ''I hope the person I'm dating is obsessed with me. I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I'm just really living my life.''

And in another teaser trailer, Kylie promises her fans will get to know the real her.

She added: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''

However, a source has claimed Kylie won't be talking about her relationships on her show.

They said: ''When the show was announced in April, the network had agreed to follow Kylie's life, meaning her personal life as well. But when it came time to shoot, Kylie only wanted to document her business and her life on social media. She refused to talk about her dating life.

''Based on what they've seen so far, they fear they have a real dog on their hands. It's been testing poorly, even with die-hard Kylie fans. They're not finding it interesting enough to watch for an entire episode ... There just isn't enough drama.''