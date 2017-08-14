Kylie Jenner doesn't work with her friends.

The lip kit mogul may have only just turned 20, but she's already an established businesswoman with her own team of employees, and she's adamant that whilst she's ''cool'' with her staff, she wouldn't class any of them as friends because she likes to ''keep it professional''.

She said: ''It's not hard to have a relationship with the people who work around me because we didn't start out up friends. We just became cool cause we're always with each other. But I'm not like calling [her makeup artist] Ariel like, 'Let's go to the mall.' We keep it professional. We understand our positions.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also admits her mother Kris Jenner plays a large part in deciding who she has on her team, as the momager is ''worried'' about who Kylie surrounds herself with.

Speaking on her reality show 'Life of Kylie' on Sunday (13.08.17), the beauty said: ''My mom has been worried about who is surround myself with for my entire life. There's bigger things in life [than] to worry about someone's attitude. My mom lets things get to her. Like someone speaks to her the wrong way and she'll talk about it for like two hours.''

But despite keeping things professional between her crew, Kylie recently voiced concerns that she thought her team were becoming ''too comfortable'' and ''taking advantage'' of her.

She said: ''I do have limits as a boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can't really let people working around you get too comfortable because that's when you get taken advantage of. It's happened way too many times with my family.''

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur claimed she can't wait to turn 21 as she'd love to be able to have an alcoholic drink.

When asked what she's most looking forward to about being in her 20s, Kylie said: ''Probably turning 21. I feel like that's fun. You know, I've never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it's like.''