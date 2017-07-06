Kylie Jenner won't discuss her love life on her new reality show.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is set to have her own show, 'Life Of Kylie', soon but she has reportedly told producers she won't be talking about her ex Tyga or her current beau Travis Scott in any detail.

A source said: ''When the show was announced in April, the network had agreed to follow Kylie's life, meaning her personal life as well.

''But when it came time to shoot, Kylie only wanted to document her business and her life on social media. She refused to talk about her dating life.''

And missing out the juicy bits about her personal life is said to have affected how the test viewers are taking to the new show.

The insider told Life & Style magazine: ''Based on what they've seen so far, they fear they have a real dog on their hands. It's been testing poorly, even with die-hard Kylie fans. They're not finding it interesting enough to watch for an entire episode ... There just isn't enough drama.''

Whilst Kylie is keen to keep her boyfriend out of the show, she previously spoke about what she looks for in a guy in a teaser trailer for the E! programme.

She said: ''I hope the person I'm dating is obsessed with me. I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I'm just really living my life.''

And in another teaser trailer, Kylie promises her fans will get to know the real her.

She added: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''