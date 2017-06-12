Kylie Jenner wants the public to know who she ''really'' is in her new spin-off show 'Life of Kylie'.

The 19-year-old television personality has admitted she has been ''putting on this different persona to the world'' and has ''two sides'' to her character, but the brunette beauty believes her upcoming docu-series will allow her to show her true self to her viewers.

Speaking in a teaser clip of the forthcoming programme, which has been released on E! Online, the youngest child in the Kardashian/Jenner brood said: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world.

''When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''

Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods is set to feature in the reality show, but the model has revealed she finds it ''draining'' being pals with the Kylie Cosmetics founder and entrepreneur.

Speaking about the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in the footage, Jordyn said: ''It's draining sometimes being Kylie's best friend.''

Kylie has teased her show will give an insight into ''all of the exciting things'' she is working on, such as her beauty empire, fashion ranges and other projects

Speaking previously, she said: ''These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.''

'Life of Kylie' is set to air on E! on August 6 at 9pm.