Kylie Jenner is set to ''restock'' her beauty collection with Kim Kardashian West this week.

The 19-year-old American television personality - who set up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics in January last year - teamed up with her older half-sister on a four-piece lipstick capsule of crème nude lip sticks titled KKW x Kylie earlier this month, and after the success of its first sale on Tuesday (25.04.17), the pair have decided to re-launch the capsule just a few days later on Friday (28.04.17).

The beauty brand shared the news on their official Instagram page with a picture of the products, the post read: ''the restock is this friday (sic).''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has three-year-old daughter North and 16-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has always wanted to make natural-coloured shades of lip products because it is her only go-to beauty item.

Speaking previously about her latest partnership, the 'Selfish' author said: ''I wanted to do all nude shades because that's really all that I wear so I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to bring them into our collection.''

Kim has revealed the minute she applies her cosmetic products she is ''definitely'' put into a more positive mood and takes on an entirely news personality.

She continued: ''My make-up looks definitely put me in a mood, and definitely give me different personalities.''

And the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, 61, is ''so proud'' of her daughter's successes and she believes Kim and Kylie's joint project is ''one amazing collaboration''.

Speaking previously the momager said: ''So proud of my girls!! This is going to be one amazing collaboration!! @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics@kimkardashian #KKW #comingsoon#proudmama (sic).''