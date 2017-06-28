Kylie Jenner has collaborated with Quay Australia on her own sunglasses collection.

The 19-year-old television personality has joined forces with the accessories label to launch her ''very own'' eyewear range, and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was honoured she was given the opportunity to create her own capsule, which is set to hit stores on June 11, because she has worn the brands products for a ''long time''.

Speaking about her Quay x Kylie drop, the brunette beauty said: ''I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time.

''I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans.''

The reality star has also teased her latest venture on social media as she has posted a string of images of her from the campaign, which sees her sport a red corset top with matching sunglasses, as well as a pink patterned bodysuit with aviator designs, and an orange cut-out body con dress with round rimmed specs.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the Instagram posts: ''My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE (sic).''

Kylie - who is the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood - believes sunglasses are ''an important accessory'' for everyone, and she will often alternate between styles to suit her outfit.

Speaking to Elle.com about the item, the teen entrepreneur said: ''I love sunglasses that make a statement. They are such an important accessory and I love switching them out to go with my outfits.''

However, Kylie has admitted she prefers to wear oversized sunglasses, as she believes people can experiment more with various shapes and sizes.

She explained: ''I usually always gravitate towards styles that are oversized. I don't think you need to play it safe with your sunnies.''