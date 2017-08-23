Kylie Jenner is set to launch her new Bright Collection for The Kylie Shop this week.

The 20-year-old reality star has announced she will be releasing ''new stuff'' for her eponymous line, which will include a selection of bathing suits in magenta, bright yellow and royal blue, as well as t-shirts in the same colours with an image of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star sporting a skimpy bikini emblazoned on the garment.

And the entrepreneur's new merchandise will be available to buy on Thursday (24.08.17).

The television personality shared the news of her forthcoming drop on her Instagram account with a photograph of the products, which she captioned: ''Check out @thekylieshop page to see all the new stuff dropping on KylieJennerShop.com on August 24th at 9am pst ... #KYLIESHOP (sic).''

On the label's photo-sharing site they have shared a string of images of other items that will be added to the brunette beauty's ever-expanding collection.

The mogul has also designed sports set in the three bold colours, although each set has a different slogan on them, such as ''Unfollow me'', ''Chill b***h'', and ''No photos please''.

A variety of images of the two pieces have been posted on the social media page, and have been captioned: ''New NO PHOTOS PLEASE sports set is dropping Thursday on KylieJennerShop.com #BrightsCollection (sic).''

As well as the swimsuits Kylie will also launch three bikini's, iPhone cases and hats with the sayings on, as well as a variety of jewellery.

The Kylie Shop Instagram account have shared an image of the chains with the catch phrases ''Unfollow Me'', ''No Photos Please'' and ''Chill B***h'' on them.

One post that shows off the upcoming accessory, read: ''UNFOLLOW ME necklace dropping this Thursday at 9am pst on KylieJennerShop.com (sic).''