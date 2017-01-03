Kylie Jenner is set to release a new eyeshadow palette to Kylie Cosmetics next week.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who built up her beauty empire over two years before launching it in 2015 - has revealed she is expanding her ever-growing make-up collection to include The Royal Peach Palette, which will be available to buy on her e-store on January 12.

The brunette beauty announced the news on social media, which saw Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account share an image of the exterior packaging featuring Kylie's brunette eyes beaming out under golden brown and royal blue eyeshadow, and a sneak preview of the 12 shades.

Alongside a picture of the forthcoming palette Kylie included all of the product details, including the price and additional features in the kit, such as a mirror and a brush.

She captioned the post: ''The Royal Peach Palette is here ... 12 shades, a mirror, and brush for $45 #Jan12 3pm pst (sic).''

And the beauty mogul has revealed the product is her ''newest baby'' to hit the range.

Kylie shared the same image of the eye make-up palette on her personal Instagram account, which she captioned: ''The Royal Peach Palette is my newest baby launching Jan.12th @ 3pm pst on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics (sic).''

The news of the brunette beauty's new addition to her beauty line comes after she recently teased ''new things'' were coming to her cosmetics company.

Speaking previously, the television personality - who is currently dating 'Rack City' rapper Tyga - said: ''This has been an incredible year. Thanks for being apart of our journey I can't wait for everyone to see what Kylie has planned for you guys after the New Year! Happy Holidays! stay tuned new things coming!! (sic).''