Kylie Jenner will be selling lip kits at Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul - who has nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper boyfriend Travis - has announced that she will be selling special limited edition lip glosses as merchandise at her partner's latest tour.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed the special packaging for the kits through a series of videos and pictures on her Instagram story - sharing a video of black boxes emblazoned with the words 'I went to Astroworld and all I got was this f**** lip kit'.

The curvaceous beauty captioned one video: ''We'll be at the merch stand'' (sic) and is heard saying in another: ''Astroworld lip kits are going to be on tour''.

Kylie also let fans know that the highly anticipated kit won't be available at the first show but the reality star promised to keep her fans updated on which show's it'll be available at.

Later on in the day, Kylie came home to find her entire apartment covered in red roses.

The TV personality shared a video of her walking up the staircase of her Hidden Hills home, whilst carrying Stormi, as her rapper beau's song 'Hell of a Night' played in the background.

Revealing his sweet gesture, she captioned the Instagram Story clip: ''hell of a way to end the night (sic)''

The couple recently splashed out $13million on a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and are both listed as joint tenants. The master bedroom alone is 2,300 square foot as well as a swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding landscape.

It was also previously reported that Kylie and Travis, 26, have reportedly been discussing marriage.