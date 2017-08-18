Kylie Jenner has stopped wearing wigs because she doesn't want to be a ''weirdo''.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul has been known for wearing impressive brightly coloured hair pieces to events in the past, but has now said she's ''over'' the trend and would rather just rock her natural tresses.

She said: ''I don't want to be a weirdo. I don't want to pull up with purple hair -- I'm over it. I'm over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and s**t.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has also previously dyed her own locks stunning shades of blue and green - admits that she believes her ''following'' now expect her to wear wigs, and is worried that by ditching the fake tresses she might be ''disappointing'' her fans.

Speaking on a preview clip for 'Life of Kylie', the beauty added: ''Honestly, like, guys I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty.

''I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was. Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know.

''People know I do what I want. They just don't know what to expect.''

Kylie's decision not to make herself seem like a ''weirdo'' comes as she recently admitted she ''lost'' her ''weird and funny side'' after growing up in the spotlight.

She said previously: ''I think I lost a lot of parts of myself. My funny side - when I was 14 I used to post all these funny videos all the time, just me being like, super weird and funny and myself. I feel like once I started getting a little bit bigger, then people really started to ... everyone says mean things sometimes, it's just how social media is - it's a really mean, negative space.''