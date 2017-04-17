Kylie Jenner reportedly looked ''really sad'' after she saw her ex-boyfriend Tyga at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The 19-year-old television personality recently called time on her romance with her former 27-year-old rapper beau after almost three years of dating on and off, however after a brief encounter at the music extravaganza in California on Sunday evening (16.04.17) the reality star was left looking upset.

Speaking about the moment the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star came face to face with the 'Rack City' hitmaker to PEOPLE, a source said: ''Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.''

And it has been reported the pair shared an ''awkward hug'' at the bash over the weekend.

The source added: ''[They] shared an awkward hug.''

The teen entrepreneur - who set up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics last year - was accompanied by her close friend Jordyn Woods at the festival, whilst Tyga was accompanied by a group of his own pals.

It has also been reported Tyga - whose full name is Micheal Ray Stevenson - wanted to get closer to the stage when Kendrick Lamar performed, but was pulled out by bodyguards.

An onlooker explained: ''Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance.

''A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage.''

Despite bumping into his former flame and being pulled out of the crowd, Tyga - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his previous partner Blac Chyna - was adamant he wasn't going to leave the venue entirely and opted to watch the acts perform from a distance.

The source continued: ''After Travis exited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform 'That Part' with Kendrick.''