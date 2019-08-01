Kylie Jenner unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram because she was ''bugging'' her.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the model after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and now Kylie has made the ultimate modern day diss by deleting her off the social media app.

A source told People magazine: ''Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in an annoying situation, where she shouldn't be. It was starting to bug Kylie. They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn. Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie. Kylie is just over it.''

The news will come as a surprise to Jordyn as she is hopeful her and Kylie can ''come back together one day''.

She said: ''I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.''

Jordyn confessed she didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman and considered isolating herself until it was all over.

She explained: ''I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

''I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.''