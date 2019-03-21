Kylie Jenner wants more kids.

The 21-year-old reality star has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott and she has enjoyed motherhood so much she definitely wants to increase her brood in the future.

Speaking to Germany's Interview magazine, she said: ''I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.''

The beauty mogul went on to explain that she won't be featuring her daughter on her family's hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' until she's old enough to choose whether she wants to be part of the program.

She said: ''I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself.''

The brunette beauty recently became the world's youngest billionaire thanks to her successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics - valued at least $900 million - and Kylie insisted that despite coming from a famous family - her fortune is entirely self-made

She said: ''There's really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under.

''Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans.

''I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 per cent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited ... and I am very proud of that.''

The make-up mogul signed an exclusive distribution deal in November last year with beauty store chain Ulta to stock her $29 lip kits - a matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner - into the company's 1,000-plus stores across 50 states in the US, having previously sold only online or occasionally at pop-up shops.

Following her deal with the beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics sold $54.5 million worth of products in just six weeks, according to estimates from Oppenheimer.