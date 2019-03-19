Kylie Jenner has been ''trying to find a bigger circle of friends'' since her best friend Jordyn Woods locked lips with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old reality star was left stuck in the middle when Jordyn - whom she has been friends with for several years - admitted to kissing Tristan, the then-boyfriend of Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian, at a party last month, and sources have now said Kylie is trying to branch out and find new friends.

An insider told People magazine: ''Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.

''She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realised that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wasn't under any ''pressure'' from her family to cut Jordyn off, as they are letting her make her own decisions.

Another source said: ''It's still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.''

Following news of Jordyn's lip lock with Tristan - who has 11-month-old daughter True with Khloe - the model, also 21, moved out of Kylie's home, and while it was reported they were ''barely communicating'', they were spotted grabbing breakfast together earlier this month at Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California.

A source said of their reconciliation meeting: ''It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating.''