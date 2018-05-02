Kylie Jenner wants Kylie Cosmetics to be ''in stores worldwide''.

The 20-year-old beauty mogul launched her eponymous makeup brand in 2015 - with a range of liquid lipstick kits that instantly sold out - and has since expanded her empire to include concealers, eyeshadow palettes and other lip products but the businesswoman isn't yet satisfied with her online company's growth and wants to continue ''expanding'' her products and eventually sell in stores for millions of fans around the globe.

When asked what her goals for the future were, she said: ''I'm focused on Kylie Cosmetics and expanding that worldwide. I would love to be in stores everywhere.''

And the brunette beauty thinks people connect with her cosmetics line - which, according to WWD, made $330 million in sales in 2017 - because she was ''authentic'' with her ideas and brought out products which made her feel confident after she struggled with the size of her lips and got lip fillers to help achieve her perfect pout.

In an interview with older sister Kim Kardashian West for Evening Standard magazine, she continued: ''[Kylie Cosmetics is] the most authentic thing I've done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I'm super passionate about it. It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it's authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!''

And 'The Life of Kylie' star isn't against plastic surgery in the future, but is happy with her body after giving birth to her first child Stormi - with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott - in February.

She said: ''I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that's what you want to do, I'm not against it. Right now I probably wouldn't do anything, actually.''