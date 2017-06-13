Kylie Jenner wants her boyfriend to be ''obsessed'' with her.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was previously dating rapper Tyga and has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Travis Scott - wants the person she is dating to have an obsession with her.

In a new trailer for her show 'Life With Kylie', she said: ''I hope the person I'm dating is obsessed with me.

''I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I'm just really living my life.''

It comes after Kylie revealed she wants the public to know who she ''really'' is in her spin-off show.

Speaking in a teaser clip of the forthcoming programme, she said: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''

And the 19-year-old television personality finds it ''really crazy'' how much influence she has.

When asked how it felt to be a style icon, she said: ''It's really crazy. I never really think about it until I'll do a hair colour and then I'll see all my fans in the same hair colour. It's just crazy how much influence I have. It's cool.''

Kylie finally realised how much of an influence she was when she went to pick up her favourite make up products, only to find out they were sold out everywhere.

She added: ''I think it all started with my lips when I would overline them. I didn't see one other girl wearing nude lipstick - I didn't even care about the lipstick, I just wanted my lips to be bigger - and then I started seeing a bunch of girls wearing nude lipstick.

''I was going to MAC and Sephora and I'd try to buy my lipstick and the girls working there would be like, 'Kylie, everyone comes in asking what colour you use. Everything's sold out - I'm sorry!'''