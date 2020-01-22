Kylie Jenner would love to have four children.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star already has 23-month-old daughter Stormi with her ex-partner Travis Scott, but would like to follow in the footsteps of her half-sister Kim Kardashian West, who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, with her husband Kanye West, and have a big family.

Speaking in her new YouTube video with Kim, the 22-year-old reality TV star said: ''I see myself for sure having four kids I just don't know when.

''I don't have a timeline for this. I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years.''

Kim, 39, reassured her that it is possible to have four children and have a successful career as well but the key to it is ''being really organised.''

The brunette beauty explained: ''Be really organised. I think that's the key to just being successful. It's hard, it's a lot of work but you can totally do it.''

Kylie loves how different their children are as Stormi hates having her picture taken but Chicago is obsessed with posing in front of the camera with her brother.

Kylie said: ''What I love the most about Chicago, which is really funny actually, is that she loves to take pictures.

''And Stormi does not. Stormi is like: 'No mommy, no pictures.'

''But Chicago will ask me. She'll say: 'Picture, picture?' And she'll pose with Psalm and I'm like: 'You want me to take a picture of you?' You're the cutest thing ever.''

Kim has admitted one of the most difficult things about motherhood was actually naming her children.

She explained: ''North took me like a week to name her. I actually got that from Jay Leno who made that as a joke and I was like: 'No way, I would never name my daughter that.' ... And then Pharrell (Williams) had all these meanings. They really become the name that you name them.

''Saint we couldn't think of anything either, we got books. Kanye came up with Saint. And then Chicago took me like two weeks. And Psalm, you named him.''