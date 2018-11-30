Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed she reserves three hotel rooms when she's on tour with Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner reserves three hotel rooms when she's on tour with Travis Scott.
The 21-year-old make-up mogul - who has a nine-month-old daughter called Stormi with the rap star - has revealed she needs three hotel rooms when she's on the road.
Speaking on her official YouTube channel, Kylie explained: ''So, me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room for all my wardrobe and make-up.
''And also for Stormi, so she can play around, and have more space for when we're in hotel rooms since she always travels with us.''
Travis, 26, recently revealed he is fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend and their daughter join him on tour.
The rapper is currently travelling around North America on his Astroworld tour, and he's loving having his family with him while he's on the road.
He said: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.
''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''
However, Travis admitted he is still relying on Kylie to be changing their daughter's diapers while they're all on tour.
He added: ''I've done it a couple of times, since it's my daughter. I kind of let her mom do that. She's really on it with the changing diapers.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.