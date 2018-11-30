Kylie Jenner reserves three hotel rooms when she's on tour with Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul - who has a nine-month-old daughter called Stormi with the rap star - has revealed she needs three hotel rooms when she's on the road.

Speaking on her official YouTube channel, Kylie explained: ''So, me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room for all my wardrobe and make-up.

''And also for Stormi, so she can play around, and have more space for when we're in hotel rooms since she always travels with us.''

Travis, 26, recently revealed he is fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend and their daughter join him on tour.

The rapper is currently travelling around North America on his Astroworld tour, and he's loving having his family with him while he's on the road.

He said: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.

''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''

However, Travis admitted he is still relying on Kylie to be changing their daughter's diapers while they're all on tour.

He added: ''I've done it a couple of times, since it's my daughter. I kind of let her mom do that. She's really on it with the changing diapers.''