Kylie Jenner has unveiled her new summer collection.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul will drop her Under the Sea range on July 10 but showed off the new product range on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, with many of the items made from ''new formulas''.

Kylie first showed two new formula glosses, Bikini Bod and Boss Bay, which are packaged in ''pearl white vials''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star showed herself wearing Bikini Bod, which she described as ''so thin and comfortable for a natural look.''

The new collection also features a ''high gloss'' named You Are The Sun - which Kylie ''loves'' - and three lipsticks, two matte and one metallic topper, named Paradise Please, Beach Bum and Endless Summer.

Of the latter, the brunette beauty simply captioned an image: ''Wow''.

Night Swim, Ocean Child, Deep Sea Dreams, and Aqua Mama are four new shimmer eye glazes.

Kylie promised of the products: ''You guys will fall in love with this new formula.''

There is also a 12-shadow palette and a set of all of the range's products in a shell-shaped case.

Following the reveal, Kylie was inundated with positive feedback.

She tweeted: ''Yay!!! So happy you guys love the summer collection!!! I can't wait for 7/10!!! @kyliecosmetics (sic)''

The announcement of the new collection comes just a few weeks after Kylie teamed up with her half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, on their third joint collection, this time featuring five items.

The limited edition range includes a nine-pan eye shadow palette with both sparkly and matte shades, a champagne-gold highlighter (True Mama), and three exclusive nude lip products.

All of the eyeshadows in the baby pink-adorned palette have different names inspired by Khloe's 14-month-old daughter - who she has with NBA star ex Tristan Thompson - including 'Dreams Come True', 'True's Mom', and 'Must Be True'.