Kylie Jenner has unveiled her Kylie Cosmetics summer collection.

The 'Life of Kylie' star's latest additions to her popular make-up line will be released on Friday (13.07.18) and she's now treated fans to a sneak peak of what will be on offer.

The 20-year-old beauty took to Snapchat to show off three glitter glosses, two liquid lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette and five matte lipsticks, all in bold pink and yellow packaging.

Fans were first given a glimpse at the 14-shadow palette of matte and shimmery red, orange, brown and golds, with the colours given seasonal names such as Beach Babe, Pool Day and Sunkiss.

The lipsticks, which come in the pink and yellow boxes but are black and silver inside, are all matte and come in very different colours. A bold orange is called Tangerine, Boss is bright red, Miami a soft coral, a pale brown is Nova and Vacay, a vibrant pink, completes the line.

Go Bananas, in gold, the light pink Chill Peel and neon pink Don't Slip are the glitter glosses, while of the new liquid lipsticks, Candy K is a velvet liquid version of an already existing shade, while On Wednesdays is a bold pink.

Kylie - who has four-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - previously previewed the eyeshadows in a tutorial for Vogue, though she didn't reveal the name of the colours.

And during that video, she praised one of the gold shades as being ''perfect for the summer''.

She added: ''It's such a bright gold and it has kind of a copper hint to it. It's definitely I think my favourite gold I've ever created.''