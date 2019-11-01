A man caught trespassing at Kylie Jenner's house earlier this week has been charged with a felony offence.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wasn't at home on Tuesday (29.10.19) when the unnamed man walked up her driveway and banged on her front door, but her security guards escorted him away and he was arrested.

And while being booked into custody, officers discovered a glass pipe on him, prompting the Los Angeles' District Attorney's office to hit him with a charge for ''unlawfully, and knowingly bring and send into and assist in bringing into and sending into Lost Hills Station Jail, a controlled substance and a device, contrivance, instrument, and paraphernalia intended to be used for injecting and consuming a controlled substance.''

The man has also been charged with a misdemeanour offence for the trespassing.

According to The Blast, the charge read the person ''did unlawfully commit a trespass by driving a vehicle, upon real property belonging to and lawfully occupied by another and known not to be open to the general public, without the consent of the owner.''

The two charges carry a jail punishment of up to two years in jail but he has pleaded not guilty and will return to court next month.

The news comes after Kylie reportedly filed a restraining order against the man as she was concerned for the safety of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi - who she has with former partner Travis Scott - as she claims the man could return to her home in the future.

The lip kit mogul claims the man follows her and other members of her family on social media.

He has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Kylie, her home, and her car.