Kylie Jenner has praised Travis Scott for reminding her she can be ''sexy and still be a bada** mum''.

The 21-year-old reality star has 19-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend and rapper Travis, and has said she's thankful for her beau because he has helped her realise that ''motherhood and sexuality can coexist''.

Speaking to Travis, 28, for her new Playboy magazine cover story - which was previewed by People magazine - she said: ''You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada** mum.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also hailed Travis - who creative directed the shoot and posed alongside his girlfriend for the eight-page spread - as her ''best friend'', and said they get along well because they share ''the same goals and passions in life''.

When the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker asked her why she thinks their romance has been successful, Kylie told him: ''We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.''

And Kylie spoke of her decision to agree to appear in the magazine after her sister Kim Kardashian West's 2007 cover, saying she was convinced after finding out Travis would be overseeing its conception.

She added: ''I never thought that I would pose for Playboy. When you presented me with the idea - that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images - I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision.''

Kylie is covering Playboy's Pleasure Issue, which according to the outlet's executive editor Shane Michael Singh, is ''dedicated to the principle that pleasure is a human right, that everyone should be free to pursue pleasure in all of its forms.''

The issue will be on newsstands on September 17.