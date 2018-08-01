Kylie Jenner has given a preview of her ''most personal'' make-up collection yet.

The 'Life of Kylie' star will turn 21 on August 10, and to mark the milestone, she will be releasing a special collection for her eponymous brand, and explained on her Instagram Story why this range is so important to her.

Kylie said: ''I can't believe I'm about to 21.

''It's definitely the most personal collection that I've done. I hope you guys love it.

''My birthday collections are super special to me, because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection.

''My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's range will feature a range of red and pink shades such as Flirtini, Rumor , August, Glam, Birthday Behaviour, and Rager.

Kylie also gave a look at the packaging for her new line; she posted a photo of the black box labelled 'Hello 21' which features products covered in pictures of Kylie's face.

She previously teased: ''Stay tuned on @kyliejennersocial for the reveal of the 2018 birthday collection! Our 3rd annual bday collection.'' (sic)

She posted another picture of herself in a bath filled with balloons, wearing a pink robe and black lingerie.

She wrote: ''bday mood all month long ... can't wait for this special collection for @kyliecosmetics to launch on AUGUST 6TH. Thank you @brendanforbes for these bomb pics for all my packaging!'' (sic)

The star was flooded with comments from excited fans.

One user wrote: ''Omg BEST packaging ive seen EVER! No one can top that'' (sic)

Another said: ''you don't know how much I love u and ur palette! You're so beautiful, I'd like to be like you one day! Always smile, queen! Ilysm!''(sic)