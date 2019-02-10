Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw a lavish 'Stormi World' themed party for their daughter on Saturday (09.02.19).
The couple celebrated little Stormi turning one with an intimate family get together on 1 February - the tot's actual birthday - but went all out for friends and relatives with a huge bash themed around the rapper's 'Astroworld' LP.
The entrance to the party mimicked the album cover, so guests walked in via the mouth of a giant inflatable Stormi, and they were also given 'Stormi World' balloons to walk around the grounds.
Carnival rides, a butterfly garden, giant inflatables and dancing pixies were there to entertain the guests, as well as singing and dancing that included 'Baby Shark'.
The group were served mini pizzas and french fries, which were placed in pink cartons with SW written on them in the signature Louise Vuitton 'LV' font.
Also on offer was a huge cake adorned with flowers and a mini carousel, and pretzels, which were hanging from strings on umbrellas being circulated around the outdoor venue.
And that's not all as there was even a 'Stormi's Gift Shop' merchandise stand for guests.
Kylie later shared a photo of herself and Stormi in front of neon lighting which read ''Wish you were here'' and insisted she ''had'' to throw the lavish bash.
She captioned the photo: ''i had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld (sic)''
The Kylie Cosmetics guru admitted last week that bad weather had caused her to postpone plans for Stormi's party.
In a series clips on her Instagram story, she said: ''Alright so, we were supposed to have Stormi's birthday party this weekend. It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore.
''It didn't end up raining, but better safe than sorry. We have all her cousins here and everybody who loves her. We're playing with farm animals.''
