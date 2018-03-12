Kylie Jenner was ''surprised'' to have a baby girl because she was convinced she was having a boy.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott became parents to daughter Stormi last month, and the brunette beauty has revealed she was shocked when an ultrasound scan told them they were expecting a girl.

She admitted on Twitter: ''we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! (sic)''

Despite being so young, Kylie insisted she wasn't ''afraid'' of giving birth because she knew her body's capabilities.

Responding to a 21-year-old fan who confided her own fears, she wrote: ''I wasn't afraid! & you shouldn't be either. We were made for this (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had a ''perfect'' experience - though she did miss eating sushi.

In the brief social media Q+A session - which she dubbed 'Sundays with Stormi' - she told one fan: ''There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot (sic)''

And the Lip Kit guru confessed to a ''strange'' craving for Eggo frozen waffles.

Asked her cravings, she wrote: ''Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven't had one since I had her. So strange! Lol. (sic)''

Kylie also told her followers she'd gained 40lbs during her pregnancy, but later deleted the tweet.

And after giving birth, Kylie knew exactly what she wanted to eat.

She recalled: ''the bread from Craig's! I had it waiting for me lol.(sic)''

The brunette beauty loves seeing Stormi growing and changing - but doesn't want her to grow up too quickly.

She noted: ''She hasn't laughed yet, but she smiles A LOT...

''Omg can't wait to watch her grow but don't want her to at the same time!(sic)''

And asked her favourite feature of her little girl, she said: ''Well all of her! But her little toes get me every time.(sic)''

While Kylie stayed out of the spotlight until after she'd given birth, she revealed he has ''tons'' of photos from her pregnancy.

And she teased: ''Maybe I'll share one day.''

Kylie also revealed Travis was ''the best'' father, Kris was ''so supportive'' during her pregnancy, and she couldn't remember if she'd confided in Khloe or Kourtney Kardashian about her baby news first.