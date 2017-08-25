Kylie Jenner thinks ''everyone has teal hair'' because of her.

The 20-year-old television personality is known for donning an array of different coloured wigs, from candy pink, to bright blue and blonde, and the reality star believes by experimenting with her hair style she has encouraged ''weave stores'' to expand their options and has inspired her fans to change their aesthetic too.

The 'Life of Kylie' star - who recently launched her own 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' spin off show on E! - told V magazine: ''All I know is that when I go into weave stores, they have colours that I've worn, which is cool.

''Back then, I dyed my hair blue and teal and other colours. I would do meet and greets and every other girl -- even guys -- had teal hair. They'd be like, 'I did this because of you! Everyone has teal hair now!'''

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder has admitted when she alternates her wig or hair colour she is given a new boost of confidence.

When asked about the reason for her regular beauty makeovers, she said: ''[It] gives me a different confidence.''

Kylie - who is the youngest in the Kardashian/ Jenner gang - was thrust in the limelight when she appeared on the family reality show at the age of nine years old, and the star has admitted being followed by camera has become ''normal'' to her.

She explained: ''I don't know what it's like to not be in the spotlight. That's normal to me. There's nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I'm just trying to focus on that.''

And Kylie has had a busy year so far, as she has continued to expand her Kylie Cosmetics range, and has recently added a new Bright Collection with her eponymous brand the Kylie Shop.