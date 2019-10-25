Kylie Jenner became ''so much stronger and independent'' during her pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star thoroughly enjoyed ''baking'' her daughter Stormi, who is now 22 months old, because it made her tap into a side of her that she had never experienced before and forced her to become stronger.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 22-year-old make-up mogul uploaded a photograph of her baby bump and wrote: ''i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. (sic).''

The brunette beauty decided to keep her pregnancy hidden at the time - meaning she stayed out of the limelight for at least six months - until her little girl had been born as she wanted to focus on her pregnancy without the prying eyes of fans.

However, shortly after Stormi had been born, Kylie announced the arrival of her daughter and has been keeping fans up-to-date with her milestones ever since.

Last month, Kylie announced that she and Stormi's father Travis Scott had decided to part ways after two years of dating because of their demanding careers.

But speculation has been rife about a reunion between the couple recently as they have been spending more and more time together for the sake of Stormi.

An insider said recently: ''Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are.

''They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them.''

The estranged couple - who first got together in 2017 - are planning on taking Stormi out trick-or-treating together for Halloween and are ''looking forward to it.''

The source explained: ''They will do something together as a family. All the littlest cousins will be together at some point in their costumes. They will have candy at home and a little party. They also may go to a few houses in their community too.''