Kylie Jenner has teased she will launch a new cosmetics range this month to mark her 20th birthday.

The 19-year-old television personality founded her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics in January last year, and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has taken to social media to announce in four days' time she will be unveiling her latest project to celebrate her milestone on August 10.

The raven-haired star announced the news with a picture of a pink package, covered in pink glitter to conceal the details of the branding on the box on her personal Instagram account, as well as the Kylie Cosmetic page.

The teen entrepreneur captioned her post: ''4 more days till the REVEAL .. surprise! Can't wait for you guys to see this one make sure you're following @kyliecosmetics Instagram for all the updates. #KylieTurns20 (sic).''

Whilst the upload on the company account read: ''SURPRISE 4 days till the reveal ... #KylieTurns20 #Countdown (sic).''

This upcoming line comes shortly after the release of her Vacation capsule.

Kylie has undoubtedly had a busy few weeks as she has been working on her upcoming make-up collection, she has recently launched her own range of sunglasses with Quay Australia, a new Kendall + Kylie swimwear line for Revolve, and fronts the campaign for Balmain Beats headphones.

But that is not all, as the reality star has recently wrapped up filming her spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', and is currently editing the footage.

And the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood thinks her E! programme, which will air on August 6, will be ''much more intimate'' than the family show because she has opened up about herself more.

Speaking previously, she said: '''Life of Kylie' is much more intimate than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', I open myself more.

''The viewers will get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my free time with my closest friends.

''I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.''