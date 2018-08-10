Kylie Jenner is creating her own vlog to discuss her ''lip filler journey''.

The 21-year-old reality star - who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, her child with Travis Scott, 26 - debuted a new look on social media without her trademark pout last month (08.07.18) after having the filler removed.

Kylie has now told fans that she's editing her own vlog about her ''lip journey''.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked about the vlog's release, the beauty expert responded: ''The vlog is just a whole mess & I've been the busiest I've everrrr been. I'm editing myself. It's about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon (sic)''

After first letting her millions of followers know that she filmed her first vlog last month (11.07.18), Kylie tweeted that the vlog was ''taking way longer than I thought. But I'm aiming for this week!''

Makeup mogul Kylie - who first had non-surgical lip fillers in 2015 - left fans speculating rumours of her lip filler removal after she posted a picture with best friend Anastasia Karanikolao, 21m wearing a black cami-top and sporting a noticeably smaller pout.

One fan on Twitter wrote in response to the picture of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star looking like the ''old Kylie''.

The star responded: ''I got rid of all my filler''

Meanwhile, Kylie is celebrating her 21st birthday with sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, Kim Kardashian West, 24, Khloe Kardashian, 34 and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, this Friday (10.08.18).