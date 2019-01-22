Kylie Jenner has a big announcement to make - but not that she is pregnant.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Twitter on Monday (21.01.19) to tease the ''exciting project'' she has been working on, but denied she is expecting a second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has 11-month-old daughter Stormi - and that it has anything to do with her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

She tweeted: ''I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy (sic)''

When one follower asked if she is pregnant again, she replied: ''Noooo lol.''

Another fan then asked if she was going to release music, writing: ''Is it a song?!!!'', but Kylie wrote back: ''Nooo hah (sic)''

And when someone asked if it had anything to do with her beauty business, she also replied ''no'' with the sticking out tongue emoji.

Kylie's big announcement teaser comes after her sister Kendall Jenner, 23, came under fire for her own reveal, which turned out to be her new job as a spokesperson for the skin company Proactiv.

The backlash came after Kendall and Kylie's mother, Kris, 63, shared a cryptic video which showed her daughter speaking on an unknown topic which made fans think she would be using her platform to speak on a contentious social issue, rather than be part of a marketing campaign for skin cream.

In the teaser video, Kendall said: When I was 14 I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be like 'I can help you and it's okay' and I experience it.

''I understand you, I can connect with you and I'm gonna try and help.''

Sharing a teaser clip, Kris captioned the video: ''I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable.

''Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become.

''Make sure to watch Kendall's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved. (sic)''