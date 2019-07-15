Kylie Jenner is taking her Kylie Skin products on the road.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will be taking a pop-up truck to various location in California later this month, where fans can get their hands on her new summer body collection.

She announced on Instagram: ''Surprise @kylietruck is hitting the road next weekend, bringing you Kylie Skin!! Join us at The Village at @westfieldtopanga in Canoga Park on July 20, @westfieldcenturycity in Los Angeles on July 21 and @westfieldUTC in La Jolla, San Diego on July 27 to shop the Kylie Skin line + NEW summer body collection. Who's excited?! (sic)''

Kylie's new range includes a coconut body lotion ($24), a coconut body scrub ($26) and an SPF 30 sunscreen oil ($32) and it will launch on July 22, the same day her original Kylie Skin range will be restocked.

A full collection bundle of all three new products will retail at $80, while a body lotion and scrub package will be $48.

Kylie launched her new range with a weekend break to Turks and Caicos with some friends - including Sofia Richie, make-up artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel - and her 17-month-old daughter Stormi and even had her own Kylie Skin plane.

The jet was repainted in Kylie Skin colours and the flight crew had custom uniforms to match the plane and the Kylie Skin pink carpet.

Earlier this year, 21-year-old Kylie was named the would's youngest self-made billionaire but admitted she ''didn't expect'' her Kylie Cosmetics venture to be so successful.

She said: ''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back.''