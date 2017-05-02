Kylie Jenner broke the Met Gala's social media ban to post a celebrity-filled selfie at the annual fundraiser.

The 19-year-old TV star ignored the wishes of the organisers of the annual bash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (01.05.17) to take a bathroom selfie alongside a host of well-known faces, including her sister Kendall, half-sister Kim Kardashian West, ASAP Rocky, P. Diddy and Paris Jackson.

Kylie posted the image on her Instagram account and it has already been 'liked' more than two million times by her followers.

The post confirmed Kylie had realised her ambition of taking at least one selfie at the event in New York, even though guests were explicitly asked not to post pictures on social media.

Earlier in the evening, Kylie said: ''I'll sneak a selfie, I always sneak a selfie.''

Despite this, Kylie previously admitted that her social media accounts aren't necessarily a true reflection of her real-life self.

Speaking in 2016, the reality star explained: ''I usually don't show my true personality to the world, because when you open yourself up so much, there's more room for people to say things about you.''

Kylie explained that her public image is carefully orchestrated, admitting she doesn't want to reveal her true self to her followers.

She said: ''This is where #WhoIsKylieJenner comes into play. I don't really say who Kylie Jenner is, you know what I mean?''

Kylie revealed, too, that a lot of thought goes into her Snapchat posts.

She shared: ''I always like to give people what they want to see. It's not that I necessarily [want] to post all of my cars today. It's that I know people want to see that and live their life through ours.''