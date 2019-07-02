Kylie Jenner takes week-long breaks to spend quality time with her daughter.

The proud parent - who welcomed Stormi into the world with boyfriend Travis Scott 17 months ago - admitted becoming a mother for the first time has taught her more about prioritising her privacy and taking time out to focus on herself rather than constantly being on form for her fans.

Speaking to the July/August issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia, she said: ''Honestly, I don't remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me.

''Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I've learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life.

''I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do. But there are definitely moments when I get stressed out. I'll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I'm feeling overwhelmed.''

Kylie, 21, added that she tries to balance wanting to be herself with realising she has to be there for the ''many young women'' who look up to her.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star explained: ''Mentally, for me, I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself.

''But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter. Especially now that I've had her, I think about that a lot more.''