Kylie Jenner is reportedly being sued for copying an artist's design for the logo for her new reality show 'Life of Kylie'.

The 19-year-old lip kit mogul has been using an image of a glossy set of lips in a ''lip bite'' pose against a neon background to promote her upcoming E! reality show, which premieres next month.

However, according to TMZ.com, artist Sara Pope has now said the design is suspiciously similar to a piece entitled 'Temptation Neon' which she created back in 2015, and which she considers her most famous piece of art.

In legal documents obtained by the publication, Sara is looking to sue both Kylie and E!'s parent company NBC Universal for the unlicensed use of the image, although it has not been revealed how much Sara is hoping to receive from the lawsuit.

For the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the new legal filing comes just weeks after she and her sister Kendall, 21, were hit with a lawsuit over a controversial t-shirt range which saw them plaster their faces over images of late rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Although the range was quickly pulled after the sisters were slammed for the ''tasteless'' designs, photographer Michael Miller took legal action against the sisters after accusing them of using the images without permission.

However, the Kendall + Kylie brand dismissed the lawsuit as ''baseless'' because they obtained all the images from a company that had a valid license to sell them.

The company said in a statement: ''The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless.

''There has been no infringement or violation of anyone's rights.''

After initially receiving backlash for the designs, the famous sisters posted an apology on their social media accounts, in which they admitted the designs were ''not well thought out''.

They said: ''These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

''We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

''The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.''