Kylie Jenner shows of her physique in the new Puma campaign.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has stunned fans in a series of photos showing off her toned body, as she joined forces with the athletic brand for their latest range - entitled Velvet Rope - which launched on Monday (03.07.17).

The Velvet Rope collection - which forms Puma's Autum/Winter 2017 line - includes shades of olive, copper, silver and navy, and the items in the range are designed to flatter the figure with a mix of velvet and lycra. The range also includes lace free-trainers.

Puma took to Instagram to show off the professional snaps of the lip kit mogul, writing: ''Slay doubts. Live #Fierce with @kyliejenner. Velvet Rope drops today. (sic)''

Kylie's hours in the gym were put on display as she was photographed grasping hold of a rope climbing wall while wearing items from the new collection.

In another photo, Kylie donned a baggy pair of black jogging bottoms along with a matching top, showing that sportswear can be stylish too.

For Kylie, the new campaign comes as she also recently launched her first ever sunglasses line for Quay Australia.

Speaking at the launch, she said: ''I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans.''

For the brand launch, the fashion mogul and model stripped down flaunting her hourglass shape while donning a pair of the sunglasses.

Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: ''We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate.''

It's not all good news for Kylie though, as she and her 21-year-old sister Kendall made a fashion blunder when they were recently forced to withdraw controversial t-shirts from sale after they came under fire.

The $125 garments saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including the late Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Jim Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne, and they have admitted the designs were ''not well thought out''.