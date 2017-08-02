Kylie Jenner struggled to title every product in her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.

The 19-year-old television personality unveiled her 11-piece make-up brand earlier this week, and the star has revealed she found it ''really hard'' to name ''all the stuff'' in the line because she has claimed there are ''not a lot of birthday names'' for her to choose titles from.

Speaking in a clip on Instagram account, the beauty mogul said: ''Hey guys it's Kylie, I'm behind the scenes of my birthday photoshoot and I just wanted to answer some fan questions for you guys about the birthday collection.

''The inspiration behind this collection was a lot of pink. I just wanted it to be super girly, young and fun.

''This particular collection was really hard for me because there's not a lot of birthday names.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent ''a few days'' to come up with the names of the merchandise.

She continued: ''So it took me a few days for me to name all the stuff

However, the teen entrepreneur ''usually'' enjoys the naming process the most.

She said: ''Names for me are usually my favourite part.''

The latest release features four makeup brushes, two mini velvet and matte lipstick kits filled with six products, a make-up bag with the Kylie Cosmetics logo emblazoned on the front, two Ultra Glow highlighters in King and Queen, a palette filled with nine eyeshades and two blushers, as well as two new lip glosses in Cupcake and Cherry Pie, a brand new lip kit titled Twenty, and the matte lipstick named Candy that was from her first ever beauty release, although the packaging has additional embellishment on the lid.

And Kylie hopes fans ''enjoy'' her latest creations.

She said: ''Alright guys I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I enjoyed making it. It's my birthday. Love you guys.''