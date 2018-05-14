Kylie Jenner is ''surprised'' and happy with her post-pregnancy body.

The 20-year-old star gave birth to daughter Stormi - her child with boyfriend Travis Scott in February - and in the last few weeks she has returned to the red carpet by attending the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month and has been active again on her social media channels posting photos of herself looking fantastic.

Kylie insists she hasn't been working out to achieve her hour-glass figure and has even been eating as though she was ''still pregnant'', and she believes she has been able to spring back because her parents Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner - who now lives as Caitlyn Jenner following gender reassignment surgery - blessed her with good genes.

She explained: ''I actually haven't (been working out)! I really need to tone up and start working out just for health. I am honestly not even checking my weight all the time. I actually love my body - I love every stage that it's been through. I am as surprised as everyone else. I still feel like I'm pregnant; I'm eating whatever I want. I don't even have time to workout unless I wake up at like six in the morning. I am so busy. I do want to get more into working out, because my best friend Jordyn is so motivational. She works out if not once a day, or twice a day. I think it's just the Jenner genes.''

And the beauty mogul - who just released her newest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with mother Kris - didn't stop working throughout her pregnancy, and embraced being more ''focused'' due to time out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 'Life of Kylie' star said: ''I actually think it was the most focused I have been on Kylie Cosmetics, I got so much done because I had so much more time on my hands to just focus on my business. I even had a makeup meeting like a day before I gave birth. I couldn't breathe in the meeting, I was like 10 months pregnant. I had meetings all the way through, at least three times a week.''