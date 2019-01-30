Kylie Jenner revealed she made 186 order on Postmate from 65 different merchants worth over $10,000 in 2019.
Kylie Jenner spent over $10,000 food orders last year.
According to Postmates - an American logistics service that delivers goods locally - the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star made 186 orders from 65 different merchants in 2019, and the 21-year-old beauty was most likely to order food at 10.am.
Postmates revealed that one of the beauty mogul's most ordered items was a cream cheese bagel from Los Angeles cafe The Bagel Broker, while her most expensive order was a bottle of Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila and thecheapest saw her request a bottle of water and a single carrot be delivered to her door.
Kylie's order history also revealed what her cravings were ahead of giving birth to 11-month-old Stormi - who she has with rapper Travis Scott - as a week before her daughter was born last February she ordered Oreo McFlurrys, 10 piece chicken nuggets, and French fries.
Kylie also revealed that she and her brother Rob Kardashian often use the service to send each other new food and beverages to try.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''Rob and I probably Postmates the same, we Postmates each other things to try all the time, like new drinks and stuff.''
Other top items on Kylie's list include; a Miso Ramen Bowl from Joey Woodland Hills, Genghis Cohen's Chicken fried rice, vegetable fried rice, white rice, orange chicken, a Matcha Latte from Cha Cha Matcha, Pick Up Stix's House Special Chicken, a Chai Milk Tea from Alfred Coffee, Turkey Breast and Provolone from Jersey Mike's, Mauro's Cafe at Fred Segal's Fred's Pasta, Penne Bolognese and Meatballs grape Jelly from Ralph's and a Crunchy Cereal Milkshake from Milk Bar.
